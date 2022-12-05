FBNBank reiterates commitment to SME sector …as Bank opens East Legon branch

FBNBank has reiterated its commitment to serving and delivering bespoke products and services to support the growth of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The Managing Director of FBNBank, Yaw Victor Asante, who made the pledge during the inauguration of the East Legon branch of the bank said, the SME sector remained the engine of growth of the Ghanaian economy.

The sector, he said, remained a critical source of job creation and employment for the youth.

“2022 therefore remains the right time for delivering on our agenda for SMEs and retail. We say it is even a better time to stand by our clients and customers because of the support we can offer in the face of the challenges they face,” Mr Asante stated.

The East Legon branch of the FBN Bank, the 23rd, and 27th distinct footprint in its branch network, is located on the main Lagos Avenue, opposite the Radford University.

It is specially designed to offer retail, commercial and premium banking services to its customers and clients around East Legon and its environs.

The new branch is expected to attend to the needs of SMEs, retail customers and clients around East Legon and its environs and also retail customers and the student population in that catchment area.

Mr Asante said establishment of the East Legon branch formed part of the continuous focus the bank to bring banking services closer to the doorstep of its customers and clients.

“The setting up of this branch is in line with the bank’s agenda to put in place the right structures to cater for individual and corporate clients, some of whom are in East Legon and its environs. As we continue to get closer to our customers and clients, and also continue to develop customised products and services to suit their needs, even for prospective clients, we bring alive our brand promise of putting our stakeholders first,” he said.

Mr Asante mentioned that, “FBN Bank is aware of the heightened role of banks in the current economic situation and it is well placed to partner with its customers to navigate these uncertain times.

He added that, “this branch has therefore been specifically located to support the growing business and human population in the East Legon enclave all in alignment with our customer-centric agenda. Over the last few years, we have seen a number of businesses established here to meet the growing needs of the fast-growing human population. Quite a number of these businesses happen to be SMEs. In addition to this, this enclave accommodates several tertiary institutions with their huge youth population, not to mention the numerous residents here who all need an exciting banking relationship like what FBN Bank offers.”

FBNBank in the past five years, he said had improved on its offering by introducing several unique products aimed at SMEs and retail customers.

FBN Bank of Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE