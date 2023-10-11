FA’s ExCo dissolves sub-committees

The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved all sub-com­mittees with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at the maiden meeting of the Executive Council on Monday.

However, the four independent committees and the two standing committees will continue their work until new ones are formed.

They include the Ethics Com­mittee, Elections Committee, Dis­ciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee.

Other Committees are the Ref­erees Committee and Player Status Committee.

The Ghana Football Asso­

ciation extends its appreciation to members of the respective committees for their contributions to the development and growth of Ghana Football.

Meanwhile, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has congratulat­ed Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on his re-election as President of the GFA.

In a letter dated Monday, Oc­tober 9, 2023, President Infantino congratulated members of the Ex­ecutive Council and wished them well, and promised to work with them for the growth and prosperi­ty of football in Ghana.

“Dear President, Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). I would be grateful if you could please convey my felicita­tions to the Members of the Ex­ecutive Council elected with you, while I seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contri­bution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Ghana. Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Ghana in the years to come’’ the letter read.

–GFA