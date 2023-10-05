Fans, players, club owners protest against GFA

A group called “Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum” yes­terday staged a peaceful demonstration against the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)over their displeasure at the current state of football administration in Ghana.

Micky Charles (in red) presenting a petition to Dr Tweneboah

Yesterday’s activity was at­tended by fans, players, adminis­trators and club owners.

At the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) offices where they presented a peti­tion which was received by Dr Osman Haruna Tweneboah on behalf of the Minister, the Forum called on the govern­ment to immediately call off the scheduled of the GFA elections slated for Tamale today.

Tagged “Rescue the GFA Demo,’ the protesters wielded placards which read “Our foot­ball is not clean—Kurt must go,” “Justice for Ashgold and King Faisal,” “Kurt allow competi­tion,” “Football is not politics,” among others.

It was led by the President and Founder of the Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU), Abraham Boakye, alias ‘Oneman Supporter,gospel musicians, Isaiah Kwadwo Am­pong, (Great Ampong), Nicholas OmaneAcheampong, President of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, (Mickey Charles).

The group gathered and marched from the Ako Adjei Interchange to the GFA offices and to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

En route to the Sports Min­istry, they were joined by the President of Ashanti Gold, Dr KwakuFrimpong; owner of the Division One League side, New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, and his Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alex Ackumey.

After failing to meet any offi­cial at the GFA offices, to present a copy of the petition to, they continued to MoYS where they were received by Dr Tweneboah.

Addressing the media, the Spokesperson of the Forum, Mickey Charles, said they were calling on the government, as a matter of urgency, to act fast to stop the current GFA leadership from totally destroying football in the country.

“Mr Okraku cannot continue to disrespect the laws of Ghana and walk around freely with the threat of a FIFA ban, which is a hoax.”

According to him, he was concerned about Okraku’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and the continuous manip­ulation of the decisions of the judicial bodies of the GFA.

He stated that Mr Okraku was afraid he would lose the election if anyone contested him, because he knows perfectly that he has performed poorly and does not need to continue in office as President of the GFA.

Mickey Charles noted that the performance of the Black Stars and the other national teams would continue to sink if he continued in office, and that the government of Ghana must defy all odds to save Ghana football.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY