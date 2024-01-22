Fans optimistic about Black Stars progression

Ghanaian fans are optimistic that the senior national team, the Black Stars, will make it to the next stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Na­tional (AFCON 2023) underway in Côte d’Ivoire.

Some of the fans who spoke with the Ghanaian Times at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadi­um after the Black Stars’ cagey encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt said the performance of the team has improved and were opti­mistic the team would progress.

The Black Stars played out a 2-2 draw with the Egyptians to pick its first point at the continental show­piece having led twice in the game with both goals coming from West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus.

The fans who were in their elements, drumming and dancing all through the game to give the team support said Ghana would triumph against the Mambas of Mozambique when the two sides clash in the final match of the group stage at the Alassane Ouat­tara stadium today.

“From what I have seen today, the boys gave a good account of themselves and I’m hopeful they will turn up again against Mo­zambique on Monday,” Kwame Dadzie, a fan from Takoradi said.

“We suffered because of some defensive blunders but if we are able to tighten up things at the back, which I’m sure we will, we’ll go far in the tournament.”

Clad in the national colours, a disappointed Stephen Opei said though the spoils were shared, Ghana was clearly the better team on the day.

“Historically, we don’t start tournaments strongly and it is proving to be the case here in Ivory Coast. The team was good today.

For Ellen Asantewaa Ampiaw, as painful as the draw was, there were glimpses of brilliance in the team and as a result she charged the technical team to take a second look at their substitutions going forward.

“The inclusion of Kudus in the starting line-up was a very good decision – of course he is our star boy. The coach must be looking at his right side of defence as well.

“If you watched the game against Cape Verde, you would realise that all the two goals we conceded came from that side and same was the case in this game [against Egypt]. The coach must do something about it but from what I saw against Egypt, I’m sure we will sail through if we are able to beat Mozambique,” she said.

Ghana would stand the chance of qualification as one of the best four third places team if they are able to defeat Mozambique today

FROM JULIUS YAO PETETSI, ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE