Parts of country to face 14-day power interruption …as Atuabo Gas plant shuts down for maintenance

Parts of the coun­try are expected to experience inter­ruptions in power supply for 14-days as the Ghana Gas Company Limited temporarily shuts down its Atuabo Gas Pro­cessing Plant for maintenance.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the exercise, started on Saturday, when completed, would ensure the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure in the country.

• The Atuabo Gas Plant

A statement issued by the Communications and Public Af­fairs Unit of the Ministry yester­day said the Electricity Company of Ghana is expected to release a schedule for the power supply interruptions.

“In order to manage the im­pact of the shutdown, the gov­ernment is procuring additional gas from Nigeria, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), and Light Crude Oil (LCO), to complement available domestic gas for power genera­tion,” it said.

The statement said in line with the ‘Dum siesie’ programme of ensuring reliable power supply through maintenance, the min­istry was working actively with all stakeholders to mitigate the adverse effect of the exercise.

After four years of preparatory and construction work on the $1-billion onshore gas process­ing plant located at Atuabo near Takoradi in the Western Region, was unveiled in September 2015.

It process more than 180,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use, representing about 70 per cent of the national requirement of 240,000 tonnes.

From time to time, it is shut down for maintenance to im­prove its efficiency.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR