FanMilk MD honoured for his outstanding contribution to marketing

The Managing Director of FanMilk PLC, Mr Ziobeieton Yeo, has been honoured as the ‘captain of industry’ with the most outstanding contribution to marketing during the 2021 Marketing World Awards (MWA) in Ghana.

The MWA awards celebrate organisations and individuals that have exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, displayed uniqueness of offerings and conveyed clear message to its consumers to stand out from the competition.

Accepting the award at the head office of FanMilk in North Industrial Area Accra, Mr Yeo said he was delighted and attributes the success to teamwork.

“This award is actually for our people. I stand here to receive it, on behalf of all of us. That is why I want to take this moment to salute all our employees, partners, traders, and agents for their contribution to our business. For me, marketing is all about serving the needs of people, and that is exactly what we do here at FanMilk every single day,” he said.

On his part, Mr Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct Wave, the company that organised the Marketing World Awards said, “We looked through the industry and you exemplify leadership. Coming from a marketing background, you have become a role model for all marketers who want to rise to the top of their careers.”

In addition, during the awards gala on Friday in Accra, the company scooped two additional awards.

SuperYogo, the new fortified frozen yoghurt from FanMilk was adjudged as ‘Best New Product of the Year’, while FanYogo’s recent advertising campaign, called ‘Shine Your hustle’ won the Marketing Campaign of the year.

SuperYogo is an innovative product fortified with Vitamin B6 &D to support the immune system. FanYogo Shine Your hustle is an exciting communication campaign that features a yoghurt seller, a bofrot seller and a trotro mate, proudly showing off their hard work. Both introductions have resonated strongly with Ghanaians.

He said “By winning the three awards, Ghanaians have reaffirmed that FanMilk is not only providing quality and unique products, but its marketing campaigns and messages resonate with the audience and stand out from all others in the market.”

“You see, FanMilk is 61 years old and from the very beginning, our company has always had a dual mission; a social mission and an economic mission. Our unique business model supports more than 1,000 Ghanaian entrepreneurs as agents and this is how we make a significant impact in our community. As a Danone company, we will continue to provide good health through food and foster the creation of a healthy and sustainable ecosystem,” noted Mr Yeo.

Now in their tenth year, the Marketing World Awards are a true celebration that honour the best of the best across Africa’s advertising, marketing and media sector.

