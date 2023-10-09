Failure to retain ExCo seat disappointing – Dr Tony Aubynn

Medeama Sporting Club Board Chairman, Dr Tony Au­bynn, has ex­pressed disappointment over his inability to secure enough votes to retain his seat on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ex­ecutive Council (EXCO).

He said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports in the wake of the 2023 GFA Elections in Tamale that had incumbent GFA President, Kurt Okraku, re­tained as President after running unopposed.

DrAubynn missed out on securing one of five seats rep­resenting the Ghana Premier League at the council.

On the other hand, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley OseiBon­su, Dr Randy Abbey and Nana OduroSarfo retained their seats.

“It was disappointing be­cause I did all kinds of checks and everybody kept saying as for DrAubynn, he will be retained but you know people have differ­ent reasons why they vote.”

“A mix of reasons will define the ballot paper you put in the box so I was disappointed, but I didn’t feel the world has come to an end.”

“Exercises of this nature can be very difficult to predict. I felt I did my homework very well; I got the feeling everything was okay but on the day, the numbers speaks clearly. I didn’t get enough numbers to win. It is not the end of the world.

Commenting on Medeama SC, Dr Tony Aubynn, labeled the Tarkwa based side as the “leading football club” in Ghana.

His assessment followedMe­deama’s qualification to the CAF Champions’ League group stage in its debut campaign in Africa’s premier club competition.

The reigning Betpawa Pre­mier League champions beat Ni­geria’s Remo Stars and Guinea’s Horoya AC to make it to the group stage.

Medeama has been drawn in Group D with Al Ahly (Egypt), CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Young Africans (Tanzania). Ahly is the reigning champion and record holder having won the title 11 times. –Citisports