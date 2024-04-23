Europe Month to focus on youth, skills devt – Head of EU delegation

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana will commemorate this year’s Europe Month, focusing on the importance of youth and skills development in the EU-Ghana partnership and how to advance it.

The month long event, marked in May each year, celebrates the progress and future of the EU as well as its cooperation and partnership with Ghana throughout the years, and across different sectors.

Addressing a press launch in Accra on Tuesday, the EU Ambassador, Irchad Razaal said this year’s edition was focused on the youth because of the critical role they play in development and the need to maximise their potential.

Outlining the series of activities for the celebration, he said, it would start with a boxing exhibition between himself , and Ghanaian boxing icon, Azumah Nelson, on May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra .

Themed, “Diplo-Rumble’, he said this event , expected to bring together boxing enthusiasts, is intended to showcase the boxing talent of young athletes in Bukom, while promoting youth empowerment through sports.

He said the second leg of the celebration, scheduled for May 6, would have the EU and the government of Ghana hold their annual partnership dialogue, to be chaired by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The annual meeting would convene Ambassadors of EU Member States in Ghana, with representatives of the various Government institutions, such as the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Razaal said the dialogue would help to assess the progress made on topics like trade, security, and sustainable development, with the goal to deepen Ghana-EU relations even further in the coming years.

He said the annual Europe Day Reception, would be held on May 9 to showcase the strength of EU-Ghana relations in an evening, filled with entertainment and music performances.

The reception , he said, would be graced be by senior Ghanaian Ministers and officials, the diplomatic corps based in Accra, traditional rulers, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society and other key partners.

On May 24, Mr Razaal said, the celebration would conclude with a networking reception to celebrate the Europe-Ghana partnership in Education and Skills dubbed the “EU-Ghana Pact for Skills Programme.”

The programme , according to him , is a landmark agreement that signifies a partnership between the EU and Ghana to invest in the future of Ghanaian youth, through a scholarship fair that would display a variety of exciting scholarship programmes offered by European universities.

“This is an excellent opportunity for ambitious Ghanaian students to explore options for pursuing higher education in Europe”, the EU Ambassador said.

