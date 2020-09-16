Ellembelle MP donates math sets to BECE candidates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has donated 2,016 pieces of mathematical sets to this year’s Basic Education Examination Certificate (BECE) candidates in the area.

The gesture was to motivate and encourage them to successfully write their final exams.

Before the gesture, the Ellembelle lawmaker also organised a mock exam to prepare them for the final exams.

In all, 1,815 candidates are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Examination Certificate Examination in the Ellembelle District with six centers and seventy-one schools.

Making the presentation, Mr Kofi-Buah wished the candidates well and urged them not to be afraid of the exams.

“I am here this morning to encourage you that you should not be worried at all. I want you to know that what you are about to write is not different from what you have been writing in school”, he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, the Ellembelle District Examinations Officer, Mr Denis Bansah expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that they would motivate them to write their exams with flying colours.

