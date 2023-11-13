Earth tremor hits parts of Accra

Some parts of Accra in the early hours of yesterday, experienced a sudden earth tremor barely three months after experiencing same in the region.

The tremor which occurred around 7:15am affected areas including Amanfrom, Gbawe, Weija, Odorkor, Lapaz, Madi­na, Amasaman, Bortianor and Dzorwulu.

The unexpected occurrence frightened residents of the affected areas who hastily rushed out of their homes to seek safety in open spaces.

As the tremor struck, a rum­ble was heard, creating more fear among people.

The magnitude of the tremor has not yet been determined by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA).

But the authority in a post on its social media handles said “GGSA notes with caution reports of an earth tremor in areas including Awoshie, Kanda, Kasoa Nyanyano, Weija and their vicinities.”

“Our team of seismologists is actively working to determine the epicenter, magnitude other facts regarding the incidence.”

The GGSA urged the public to remain calm and follow the earthquake safety measures.

However, some residents of Galilea in the Ga South Mu­nicipality sharing their personal accounts of the earth tremors with the Ghanaian Times feared the earth tremors could be a sign of an impending earthquake.

Joseph Ohene Ankra said considering how devastating such misfortunes could be, any sign of earth tremors will continue to scare people.

“The experience is scary. I was getting ready for church service when I felt the earth shake so I immediately rushed out knowing how dangerous it was, to get stuck during disasters.”

“Anything can follow an earth tremor so anytime I feel such tremors I panic and find a safe place to position myself,” he added.

Another resident, Ms Irene Ansong said she will start looking into earthquake preparedness just to be ready, in case the unexpect­ed happened.

The frequent earth tremors she said was a wakeup call for every Ghanaian.

According to a shop attendant, Ms Veronica Ackah, the tremor she experienced in the area few months ago put her in a state of anxiety, adding that her experience on Sunday morning had worsened her state.

“This tremor has traumatised me honestly. I am even scared of going back into my room because

every sound or creak will just frighten me the more. I always find difficulty in dealing with aftershocks of earth tremors,” she said.

Ayishetu Abdul-Karim nar­rated how she rushed out of her kitchen when she felt the tremor, saying “I did not even remember to turn off the burner. I just run outside because I did not know whether it will end like what happened recently in Turkey, so I had no moment to hesitate. I thank God it was just a tremor.”

A resident of Lapaz, Paa Kwesi, said he was ironing his clothes at about 7:18 am in preparation for church service when he felt the ground and the building shake for about two seconds.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU