Dr Bawumia, Dr Akoto to pick nomination forms to contest NPP presidential primaries

The Vice President, Dr Mahamu­du Bawumia is expected to pick nomination forms today, to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, is also expected to pick nomination forms today, a source close to the Afriyie Campaign Team hinted.

Four others had already picked forms when the party opened nominations last Friday.

They are Mr Boakye Agyarko, a for­mer Energy Minister, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Francis Addai-Nimo, a former Member of Parliament for Mam­pong and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an economist.

Messrs Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Minister of Trade, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parlia­ment for Assin Central, and Joe Ghartey, the former Minister of Railways are lacing their shoes to pick nomination forms to contest the election on Saturday, Novem­ber 4, 2023.

The Oxford trained economist is credit­ed for his economic prowess and ability to articulate the policies of the government, something which earned him the respect of appointees and delegates.

Dr Bawumia, a former deputy Governor of the Bank Ghana is currently champion­ing the government’s digitalisation agenda to spur economic growth.

Mr Kyerematen, an economist and lawyer is a household name in the NPP family and comes from the stronghold of the NPP.

As the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kyerematen engineered the setting up of car assembly companies in­cluding Volkswagen of Germany and many others in Accra.

Dr Akoto is expected to woo delegates with the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Jobs and Export which were flagship social intervention programmes aimed at reducing export and making Gha­na self-sufficient in food production.

The former Minister of Food and Agri­culture, a stalwart of the NPP has hinted that he is committed to rally the rank and file to win the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyarko is another heavyweight who is determined to take the party to the next level with his good policies on energy and the economy.

His campaign team described him as the “engine” of public policy in the NPP, noting that, he would restore hope for the ordinary Ghanaian when given the nod.

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku’s team said the NPP and Ghana needed the experience of Dr Apraku to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Mr Kwame Obiri Nkansah, the Director of Communication, Friends of Apraku, who picked the forms for Dr Apraku, said, “we must go back to the basis if we want to address this economic crisis. Going to basis means growing what we eat and pro­ducing what we wear and this is the focus of Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.”

For Mr George Armstrong Antwi, Director of Communications, Friends of Francis Addai-Nimo, who picked the forms on his behalf, urged the delegates to elect a candidate who had not served in the current government.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA