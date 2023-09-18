Domeabra Primary School gets astro turf

COCOBOD, Walter Matter, Federated Commodities Limited (FEDCO) and Partners Foundation have present­ed an astro turf to the Domeabra Primary School, near Asankrang­wa, in the Wassa Amenfi West mu­nicipality of the Western Region.

The ceremony was part of a six unit classroom block FEDCO and partners, Stock and Walter Matter unveiled on Friday.

In his remarks, the Director of Special Duties, COCOBOD, Mr Charles Amenyaglo, explained that the COCOBOD FEDCO collab­orationwas to craft policy to build astro turfs for communities.

The policy, he said, was for every Licensed Buying Company (LBC) involved in a cocoa sustain­ability programme with sponsor­ing partners to enter into an agree­ment and pay some small amount in addition to the premium paid for the cocoa beans purchased.

The initiative was to ensure that every new school constructed would have an astro turf attached to serve as recreation grounds, and also promote sports in the communities.

Mr Amenyaglo said “Our Foundation has identified the need to strengthen the physical andmental development of the children by making it an obligation for every school infrastructure to have a recreational facility attached to it. This astro turf was constructed as part of our new journey,and has been provided at a great cost.”

The facility, he said, was the first of its kind inthe Wassa West municipality and would bring ex­citement to the children and the community.

He said “It will unearth hidden talents in the children, and will serve as a training ground for visiting teams to the area. It therefore will serve as income by generating venture for the school because those who may seek to use the park would be charged fees for its usage.

The Head Teacher of Dome­abra School, Mr Joseph Amoo, thanked COCOBOD for the kind gesture saying that “This is a big dream fulfilled.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, DOMEABRA