Delta appoints Matteo Curcio as Senior Vice President

Delta Air Lines has appointed Matteo Curcio as its new Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI).

Based in Paris, Curcio will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities across the EMEAI region while further developing long-term growth opportunities with Delta’s joint venture partners, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

According to Delta Corporate Communication’s press statement, since joining Delta in 2006, Mr Curcio has held a variety of positions with increasing responsibilities across the company including, trans-Atlantic network planning, alliance strategy, and establishing joint venture and bilateral partnerships across the globe.

Announcing the appointment, Mr Alain Bellemare, President-International of Delta, said “Matteo’s outstanding commercial record, combined with his experience forging world-class partnerships, will build a stronger and more competitive future for Delta in the EMEAI region”.

Before his promotion, Mr Curcio served as Vice President-Asia Pacific, where he was instrumental in implementing successful joint venture with Korean Air.

In addition, he spent more than seven years leading Delta’s commercial transformation in the Asia Pacific region, including a significant expansion of its trans-Pacific network in Korea, Japan, and China.

The new Senior Vice President began his career with KPMG Consulting in Rome, Italy, as a Business Strategy Consultant, and worked at the former Italian flag carrier, Alitalia S.P.A., in network planning, revenue management and corporate strategy.

BY TIMES REPORTER