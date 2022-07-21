DCOP Kwasi Ofori bows out… after 35 years’ service

A pull-out ceremony was held yesterday for the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) KwesiOfori, Director-General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, after 35 years of service to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

A guard of honour and detachment of the Police Mounted Squadron and the Police Central Band were in attendance at the Police Training School at Tesano, as DCOP Ofori dressed in ceremonial regalia inspected the guard of honour.

In fanfare mood, officers including Assistant Commissioners of Police, Chief Superintendents of Police and Superintendents lined up to symbolically pull out DCOP Ofori who was in a pickup from the parade ground to the entrance of the school to signify his retirement from the service.

DCOP Ofori waved back with a white handkerchief to colleagues, friends and family members who were there to bid him farewell.

The Director-General of Police Welfare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) HabibaTwumasi-Sarpongon behalf of the Police Management Board presented a citation to DCOP Oforiand thanked him for his dedication service to GPS and his country.

The Chaplain General of the GPS, Very Rev. Father George Arthur, in a sermon called on workers, especially personnel to prepare for their retirement.

He urged people in authority to be mindful of the way they treat people and manage resources of organisations of the country.

Rev. Arthur urged serving officers to groom others to take over from them.

He said a good leader is one whose absence is not felt by the organisation because he or she has groomed and nurtured people to take over in his or her absence.

“Help form, nurture and groom the youth, future leaders, identify people with potentials and capabilities and train them, your absence should never create administrative gap but an opportunity for others to continue,” he added.

DCOP Ofori said the police was on a paradigm shift to ensure safety of all and urged the media not to relent in its support to the service during the discharge of their duties.

“Let us support the police in their various campaigns for safety of everyone and also eschew acts of lawlessness in any form, so that the societies can develop and grow,” he added.

He thanked the service for the opportunity to serve the country and commended the media, family and friends for their support over the years that helped him discharge his duties.

DCOP Ofori started his police career 35 years ago and rose through the ranks to his present rank.

He served as District Commander at Adabraka, Dodowa, Divisional Commander Dodowa/Tema and Deputy, VVIPU, Office of the President and Accra Regional Operations Commander.

DCOPOforiinitiated programmes aimed at improving the image of the service which included “You and the Police,” “Crime Fighters,” “Police Cadet Corps” in second cycle institutions.

