DBG holds workshop on Environmental, Social, and Governance Systems for financial institutions

The Devel­opment Bank Ghana (DBG) is to build a centre of excellence to champion the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) systems in the operations of banks and Specialised-Deposit Taking Institutions (SDIs).

Speaking at a five-day Envi­ronmental and Social Risk Man­agement Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme for Banks and Specialised-Deposit Taking Insti­tutions (SDIs) at Koforidua, Mr John Akuoko-Tawiah, Head of ESG, Sustainability and Climate Finance at DBG, said the Centre might be ready early next year.

The seminar is being spear­headed by the DBG, World Bank and Finance Ministry, and would help identify financial institu­tions’ challenges in the imple­mentation of Environmental and Social Risk Management systems.

ESG systems have become essential for financial institutions and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises due to the growing recognition of their importance in risk management, compliance, access to capital, reputation, cost savings, innovation, competitive­ness, sustainability, stakeholder expectations and due diligence.

Mr Akuoko-Tawiah said the ESG Centre would have a tailored and overarching special purpose vehicle to provide training and support to financial institutions.

“We see a lot of training and support in silos, but we think that we need to have an overarching centre of excellence that is geared towards ESG as the governance side of the environmental and social management system, and also the opportunity side that is the sustainable finance,” he said.

He said by building the ca­pacity of the institutions, DBG was making its partners and other financial institutions ready to re­ceive development finance-linked investments to bring transforma­tion into the financial sector and the private sector.

“As part of the training, we will want to understand why banks and SDIs are not able to implement ESG Management systems correctly per our require­ments and also provide solutions to that.”

Mr Andrew Ameckson, Deputy Director, Financial Sector Division, said the training would help financial institutions to better understand environmental and so­cial risk management, sustainable finance, and explore sustainabili­ty-related business opportunities.

He said Environmental and Social Risk Management was crucial for the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), as it played a pivotal role in supporting sustain­able development projects in the country.

“The integration of effective risk management practices enables DBG to align its operations with international sustainabili­ty standards, mitigate potential negative impacts, while creating and enhancing positive social and environmental outcomes of financed projects,” he said.

He said environmental risk management would ensure that projects financed by the DBG were designed and implemented in a manner that minimised neg­ative impacts on the environment by avoiding or mitigating issues such as deforestation, pollution, and habitat destruction.

“DBG requires existing and potential participating financial institutions to meet minimum environmental and social require­ments as set out in DBG’s Envi­ronmental and Social Policy.”

The Board of Directors of DBG approved the bank’s En­vironmental and Social Manage­ment Policy and associated pro­cedures on December 1, 2021 to help DBG to align itself to best international practices and local legislation governing environmen­tal and social issues.

