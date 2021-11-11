Dawu ‘Theatre of Dreams’ gets conditional approval

The Club Licensing Committee has granted conditional approval to the Theatre of Dreams Park at Dawu which is the main venue for Premier League club, Dreams FC.

Dreams FC requested for a review of the inspection date by the Licensing Committee which was originally dated November 15, 2021, to an earlier date.

The Committee at its last meeting agreed to take a decision on the venue on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The latest report submitted to the Committee by the Club Licensing Department was satisfactory to the Committee and has therefore granted the venue a Conditional Approval pending the fixing of certain minor defects which has already been communicated to the club, an FA statement said.

Should the club fail to meet the set deadlines and maintain these standards within the course of the season, the Committee shall revoke the license of the venue and fine the club accordingly per the dictates of the Club Licensing Book of Sanctions.

The Committee will later take a decision on the El-Wak Sports Stadium which will also be inspected next week.