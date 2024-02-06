CBG adjudged GIRSAL-guaranteed Credit Partner Financial Institution for 2023

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has been recognised by the Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL), through its Partner, Excellence Awards, with the Highest GIR­SAL-guaranteed Credit of the Year.

The award presented by the Chief Executive Officer of GIRSAL, Mr Kwesi Korboe, to the Managing Director of the Bank was to affirm that CBG won the Partner Financial Institution award as a result of significant input made into the agricultural sector credit in 2023.

The Managing Director, CBG, Mr. Daniel Addo, expressed appreciation to GIRSAL for the award by saying, “for us in CBG this is a clear confirmation that we are doing something right. Our collabora­tion with GIRSAL has been very fruitful. We have very audacious goals that we intend to achieve together with GIRSAL, and this award will spur us to do more.”

He reiterated CBG’s commitment to the SME and agric sectors was very signifi­cant, adding that plans were in place to upscale activities in the sectors across the entire value chain of the Bank.

“CBG is making an impact in agricul­ture, and I am glad to say that the collab­oration with GIRSAL will deepen this impact,” he said.

He indicated that the partnership had played a key role in enhancing CBG’s ca­pacity within the agribusiness sector with a focus on technical areas and had created support for over 2500 jobs within the agribusiness value chain.

“The partnership has also resulted in enlarging the prospect of creating import substitution of rice in line with govern­ment policy to promote made-in-Ghana produce and minimise the dependence of forex on the economy,” he said.

For the past three years, GIRSAL has awarded its most active partner financial institutions which are helping increase lending to the agriculture sector through the GIRSAL Partner Excellence Awards.

The awards are an annual event to honour the significant contributions of partners both institutions and individuals as well as encourage more lending to the agriculture sector.