BlackSatelltes brace for Uganda agenda

The Black Stars of Ghana is set to honour the first of two international friendly matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a March FIFA free day friendly international today at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

The Uganda clash will happen four days later.

That presents the new technical team of the Stars headed by Coach Otto Addo a decent chance to not just start on a winning note but the time to assess each and every player.

Consequently, Coach Otto Addo has selected a few players to commence camping ahead of the two games.

Wednesday’s training session was attended by Osman Bukari, Ed­mund Addo, Jerome Opoku, For­son Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The rest were Andre Ayew, Jor­dan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Os­man Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen and Frederick Asare.

The attendance marked a sharp improvement over the first day training that was attended by 13 players.

With this number expected to swell by the time of the game, Otto Addo may have a full com­plement of his team except Kudus Mohammed who is reported to be uncomfortable with a slight shoul­der injury.

It may be a mere friendly on pa­per but would surely be something different on the field as both sides attempt to protect their sporting pride.

It is the latest clash involving the two powerful African football na­tions after they fought for a FIFA World Cup ticket over two legs with Ghana emerging triumphant.

That memory would still be fresh in the minds of the Nige­rians and for that matter, would make use of every arsenal at their disposal.

But just like Ghana, Nigeria would miss the services of their talisman, Victor Osimhen, who is not considered fully fit.

The absence of the duo would not affect the performance expected of two of the finest sides as far as football was con­cerned.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER