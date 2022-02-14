Bechem Utd hold Chelsea

Emmanuel Annor scored in the second half to rescue a point for Bechem United in a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park – to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through experienced marksman Kofi Owusu who had all the time in the world to turn and dribble past the Bechem United defence before slotting home.

Berekum Chelsea created a number of descent chances in search of the second goal but goalkeeper AbdullaiIddrisu denied them.

Bechem United star man, Augustine Okrah who has scored eight times this season shot wide after he was put through on goal by Clinton Duodu.

Back from recess, Chelsea again forced Abdullai Iddrisu to a great save following a powerful free kick from defender Henry Ainsu.

Emmanuel Annor found the back of the net in the 75th minute to draw Bechem United level. -FA