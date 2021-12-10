Bayern push Barca to Europa League

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

First-half goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane put the Germans, who won all six matches to top Group E, firmly in the driving seat before Jamal Musiala tapped in the third just past the hour.

Barcelona had advanced to at least the round of 16 every time they competed in the Champions League since 2001 but will continue in the second-tier Europa League after ending up third in the group. Benfica qualified as group runners-up with a win over bottom club Dynamo Kyiv.

Barca, who did not make a single chance in the second half and scored just twice in six group games, have lost their last two matches in all competitions following new coach Xavi’s first defeat in charge of the side by Real Betis on Saturday.

“Bayern were better, superior,” Xavi said. “This is the harsh reality we have to face. I have told players that this is a turning-point. Today, a new era begins and we have to take Barca where it deserves which is not the Europa League.

“I am frustrated because this is our reality. We start from scratch and we have to get Barca back to fighting for the Champions League. I now feel responsible. Now we have to go out and win the Europa League.”

Despite having secured top spot in the group, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann fielded his strongest possible team, refusing to rest top players after they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. – Sky Sports