Autochek, ADUG sign partnership deal

Autochek, an automotive technology company, has signed a partnership agreement with the Automobile Dealers Union, Ghana (ADUG) to provide a structured marketplace for car dealers in the country.

The partnership would also offer car buyers access to autochek’s large pool of cars as well as multiple car loan offers from the outfit’s platform.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, Head of Operations at Autochek Africa, Mr Solomon Adenuga said his outfit was delighted with the partnership which would largely improve upon the automotive industry.

“ADUG is doing tremendously well and partnering with them will help grow the automobile industry considering the strong network of both partners,” he stated.

He added that, “with this partnership, we are doing our part to reduce the fragmentation in the ecosystem as we bring finance partners and dealers together to provide customers with car loans and drive automotive commerce.”

“The sole aim of this partnership is to foster business development and sales especially within our network and create a digital platform for dealers in Ghana to leverage on,” Head of Human Resource and Business Compliance at Autochek, Yvonne Ahlie stressed.

ADUG President, Mr Eric Kweku Boateng was optimistic that the partnership would massively enhance the growth of the sector.

“This partnership is timely and beneficial because it gives our members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology provided by Autochek,” he stated.

“We have come together to collectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for ADUG members and the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole,” he added.

On his part, Vice President for ADUG, Nana Adu Bonsu added that, the ‘marriage between the two outifts would ensure customers have smooth and secure transaction as far as access vehicles as well as car loans were concerned.”

“This will enhance the car loan penetration and also reduce the risks of purchasing vehicles as only authorised dealers would be accessed through Autochek’s platform,” he stated.

He urged car dealers and the public to utilise Autochek platforms to access wide range of vehicles and other opportunities available in the automotive space.

