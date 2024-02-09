‘Ashanti Warrior’ clinches LBO Intercontinental title

Rising featherweight sen­sation, Stanley Nyantakyi, has annexed the LBO Intercontinental featherweight bet after a dominant win over rugged Togolese boxer, Komlan­gan Hounkpatin.

It was the first major honour for the young and enterpris­ing fighter who hails from the Ashanti region of Ghana.

“I am extremely excited at the way my career is taking shape. This is my first major title. I am happy for myself and my fans because it will spur me on to greater heights,” he said after the win.

The well attended bout was put together by Gordon Frimpong’s Osebor Boxing Management and Promotions in collaboration with Bronx Boxing Promotions.

Nyantakyi, nicknamed ‘The Ashanti Warrior’ trains at the Bronx Boxing Gym in Accra.

Cheered on by a mammoth crowd, the Ashanti Warrior entered the ring accompanie

He appeared calm in the initial rounds as they devise plans to de­vour the rugged Togolese brawler.

But he took total control from the second round and pummelled the Togolese who refused to an­swer the bell for the fifth round.

The Manager, Gordon Frim­pong, and the Trainer, Lawrence Carl Lokko, both commended the boxer and agreed that the win signalled the beginning of greater feats for the Ashanti Warrior.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER