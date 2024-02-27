Agrihouse Foundation assembles queen mothers to discuss agriculture
The 6th edition of the Gathering of Royals, a programme to bring queen mothers across 16 regions of the country who are engaged in agriculture and agribusiness to discuss innovations solutions to promote their business, has been launched.
The programme, slated for February 29, 2024 in Accra, is on the theme “Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture andHonouring Women’s Achievement”.
An initiative of Agrihouse Foundation, an agribusiness development organisation, the programme is meant to recognise queen mothers in agriculture and agribusiness.
Speaking at the launch of the programme in Accra on Monday, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana AkyaaAkosa, said the programme was started six years ago to create a platform to highlight the challenges queen mothers face in their agriculture and agribusiness space.
She said the programme had brought to the limelight queen mothers who were spearheading
growth, development and change in the agricultural sector within their respective regions.
MsAkosa said the women leaders during this year’s programme would discuss the key issues they face in their respective regions and communities ranging from access to resources, market challenges, and the need for sustainable practices.
“They will collectively brainstorm and explore innovative solutions to address these challenges, with the ultimate goal of fostering a thriving and inclusive agricultural sector,” she stated.
The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation indicated that the programme, since its inception, had brought together over 2,973 queen mothers, women in agribusiness, processors, political leaders, women farmers, assemblymen, District Chief Executives and community leaders, and stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to discuss and proffered solutions to promote agriculture and agribusiness.
The Queen Mothers Association of Ghana said the ‘Gathering of the Royals’ was not just any ordinary event, saying “It was a special convergence of queen mothers who were passionate about agribusiness and who come together to have meaningful dialogues, share experiences, and find ways to improve the agricultural sector in their communities in particular and the country at large.”
The Association expressed gratitude to Agrihouse Foundation for creating the platform to dialogue with queen mothers on agriculture.