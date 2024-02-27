Agrihouse Foundation assembles queen mothers to discuss agriculture

The 6th edition of the Gathering of Royals, a programme to bring queen mothers across 16 regions of the country who are engaged in agri­culture and agribusiness to discuss innovations solutions to promote their business, has been launched.

The programme, slated for February 29, 2024 in Accra, is on the theme “Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture andHonouring Wom­en’s Achievement”.

An initiative of Agrihouse Foundation, an agribusiness development organisation, the programme is meant to recognise queen mothers in agriculture and agribusiness.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Accra on Monday, the Executive Director of Agri­house Foundation, Alberta Nana AkyaaAkosa, said the programme was started six years ago to create a platform to highlight the chal­lenges queen mothers face in their agriculture and agribusiness space.

She said the programme had brought to the limelight queen mothers who were spearheading

growth, development and change in the agricultural sector within their respective regions.

MsAkosa said the women lead­ers during this year’s programme would discuss the key issues they face in their respective regions and communities ranging from access to resources, market challeng­es, and the need for sustainable practices.

“They will collectively brain­storm and explore innovative solu­tions to address these challenges, with the ultimate goal of fostering a thriving and inclusive agricultural sector,” she stated.

The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation indicated that the programme, since its inception, had brought together over 2,973 queen mothers, women in agribusiness, processors, political leaders, women farmers, assembly­men, District Chief Executives and community leaders, and stakehold­ers across the agricultural value chain to discuss and proffered solutions to promote agriculture and agribusiness.

The Queen Mothers Associa­tion of Ghana said the ‘Gathering of the Royals’ was not just any ordinary event, saying “It was a special convergence of queen mothers who were passionate about agribusiness and who come together to have meaningful dia­logues, share experiences, and find ways to improve the agricultural sector in their communities in par­ticular and the country at large.”

The Association expressed gratitude to Agrihouse Founda­tion for creating the platform to dialogue with queen mothers on agriculture.