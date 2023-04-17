Aduana Stars worsen Oly’s plight

Aduana Stars continued their push to become Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions for the second time on Saturday when they defeated Great Olympics 1-0 at Abrankese.

Initially, the target of the Dor­maa-based club was to finish the 2022/23 football season with two domestic trophies.

Unfortunately, for them, a defeat to King Faisal in the quar­ter-finals of the MTN FA Cup meant that the team was now left to fight for the Ghana Premier League.

In a game that did not see many chances, Aduana Stars still managed to sneak in a goal.

A solitary strike from Frank Owusu in the 54th minute was enough as the hosts cruised to a 1-0 win over the struggling Great Olympics side.

Aduana Stars have now opened a six-point gap at the top of the standings pending outcomes of games slated for yesterday at press time. —footballghana