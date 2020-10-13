Adaklu DCE supports police with motorcycle

The Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, has presented a brand new motorcycle, valued at GHc 10,000 and two counter chairs to the Adaklu Ahunda Police Station, to enhance its operations.

He commended the officers for their sacrifices and dedication to duty, saying that their effort had helped in reducing crime in the area since the station began operating in February this year.

The DCE said that the motorcycle was to aid the mobility of the police.

“Although this is a new station, which lacks certain facilities, you have performed creditably to be on top of issues, so far as enforcing the law is concerned,” said Mr Kadey.

He announced plans by the assembly to acquire a duty vehicle for the police station.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Yeboah in-charge of the Ho municipality, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the DCE, and gave the assurance that the motorcycle would be handled with great care and used for official purposes only.

In another development, Mr Kadey presented 18 medical screens worth about GHS 15, 295 to the Adaklu District Health Directorate, for distribution to the five health centres and the eleven CHPS compound in the area.

He re-affirmed the assembly’s stance to continue to promote primary health care to benefit women, children, and the elderly as well vulnerable groups without any hindrance.

Mr Kadey lauded the staff of the district health directorate for their valiant role in the COVID-19 fight, saying that they had demonstrated their patriotism and concern for the welfare of the communities.

The Adaklu District Director of Health, Mr Charles Azagba, thanked the DCE for the items, and said that the priority with which the assembly attended to the health sector was gratifying.

He acknowledged receipt of motorcycles, personal protection items and cash from the assembly, to the combat the spread of COVID-19, saying that the ward screens came in handy to help to isolate patients suspected of carrying the virus at temporary holding centres.

