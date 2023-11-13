Accra Lions sink Karela United

Mohammed Yahaya and Ali Mohammed scored in either half as Accra Lions claimed a 2-1 victory over Karela United in Accra.

Accra Lions were off to a bright start after scoring in the third minute of the game through Mohammed Yahaya.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side went into the game looking for their second consecutive home win after a patchy run of form led to a four-game winless streak.

After a slim first half lead – Karela United equalised on the stroke of full time following a strike from Samuel Kumi in the 91st minute but the celebration was short-lived after Ali Mohammed restored Accra Lions’ lead inside 92nd minute.

The hosts sat back after the second goal and protected the lead until the full time whistle.

Accra Lions have now moved to the eighth spot with 13 points ahead of yester­day’s games while Karela United dropped to the 16th position with nine points.

Meanwhile, Karela United Coach Shaibu Tanko is hoping to lead his team to victory after the defeat to Accra Lions

Karela now have a higher hurdle to jump with Aduana Stars as their next op­ponents in the Ghana Premier League.

Showing unwavering resolve to recover from their recent setback, Shaibu Tanko has underlined the significance of the forthcoming match against Aduana Stars.

He views this upcoming fix­ture as a pivotal opportunity to rekindle their winning streak and offset the lingering disappoint­ment of Accra Lions’ late goal.

“It will definitely change with time because even though time is not on our side, these are the players we have at the moment and we have to make use of them,” Tanko said after the game.

“Things will surely change. That is what I can say for now. Definitely things will change next week (against Aduana Stars),” he added

GHANA’S Black Princesses staged a remarkable comeback to triumph 6-1 over Eswatini in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Despite an early setback with a defensive error leading to Eswatini’s goal in the fifth minute, Ghana quickly levelled the scores at 1-1 when Mercy Attobra capitalised on Beline Nyarko’s cross in the 10th minute.

Beline Nyarko redeemed herself by skillfully converting Hellen Alormenu’s cross in the 28th minute, giving the Black Princesses a 2-1 lead heading into half time.

The second half saw the Black Princesses continue their dominance, with Wasiima Mohammed extending the lead with a superb strike in the 49th minute. Success Ameyaa then set up Sarah Nyarko for the fourth goal in the 59th minute.

As the game neared its conclusion, Mercy Attobra secured her brace, sealing a resounding 6-1 victory for the Black Princesses. The team showcased exceptional control in midfield and a potent attack throughout the match.

Looking ahead, Ghana will host Eswatini in the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Princesses will aim to maintain their strong performance and secure a spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. – Ghanasoccernet.com