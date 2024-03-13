Accra Lions aim to deepen Kotoko’s woes …as GPL enters Week 21

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, in their quest to bounce back from last week­end’s defeat to Karela United, will face off with in-formAccra Lions in their Week 21 betPawa Ghana Premier League fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors would face a huge challenge as they come against a side beaming with confidence af­ter walloping Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in their last fixture.

• Ali Mohammed-Accra lions

The host can­not afford another defeat, espe­cially playing on home ground while Accra Lions would also fancy another upset as they look forward to maintain their incredible run to deepen the woes of their host.

Abdul-Shakun Abubakari-Accra Lions

Accra Great Olym­pics would also be on a redemption mission as they host Karela at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in another cagey encounter.

Karela after defeating Kotoko would be determined to clinch an­other three points against a strug­gling Olympics side that would also be desperate for a win.

For the Wonder Club, they face a Herculean task to restore some smiles on the faces of their fans after crushing 3-0 to Gold­stars in the previous game.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea would be looking forward to putting the weekend’s defeat behind them and give Aduana Stars a run for their money in another mouthwatering encounter.

Else­where, FC Samartex would square off with Nsoatreman FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, while Dreams FC host enterprising Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.

In other games tomorrow, Bofoakwa Tano would host Heart of Lions at the Sunyani Coro­nation Park while Medeama and Bechem United do battle at the Akoon Park.

Real Tamale United would play Goldstars at the Golden City Park, while Legon Cities and Nations FC battle it out at the WAFA Park.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYAT­EYE