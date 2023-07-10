Access Bank, Uber partner to offer Ghanaians affordable convenience

Access Bank has part­nered with Uber to offer Ghanaians affordable mo­bility convenience in line with its promise of providing more than banking services to customers.

Under the partnership, Uber users will enjoy a 30 per cent dis­count on every ride when they use their Access Bank debit and credit cards to pay.

Customers must link their cards to the Uber app as a payment option to pay for their rides and enter a promo code, ‘AccessRideSavings’, to enjoy the discount.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji, said most households spend a sizable portion of their monthly incomes on transportation, hence the discount offers a lifeline and great savings.

“As a bank, we are in tune with the needs of our custom­ers to deliver superior value that promises to make their lives better. Transportation expenses have a ripple effect on our general cost of living, and Access Bank is giving Ghanaians the opportunity to enjoy affordable convenience while going about their daily errands,” he said.

Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank, Pearl Nkrumah, added that the partnership positions pro-drivers who use the Uber app to access loans from the bank.

“By growing their card pay­ments via the Uber app, drivers get to build a transaction history with the bank which qualifies them to access loans to grow their business. Additionally, drivers who accept the most card payments un­der the partnership will enjoy free fuel, vehicle servicing and other exciting rewards,” she explained.

Marjorie Saint-Lot, Country Manager for Uber in Ghana and Ivory Coast, said, “Our goal has always been to be a partner to the cities we operate in by providing improved mobility options for riders, and economic contribu­tion through flexible earnings for drivers. Through a collaborative approach with Access Bank, riders and drivers will have access to more savings, while reducing barriers to finance for flexible entrepreneurs to help their busi­nesses grow.”

