Access Bank opens branch at Afienya

Access Bank Ghana Plc has opened a new branch at the Bright International Industrial hub at Afienya to bring banking services closer to custom­ers in the industrial hub and its environs.

This is in pursuance of the bank’s strategic objective of en­hancing customer experience and satisfaction for the over 100 medi­um to large scale Chinese Corpo­rate entities operating in the area.

The new branch, which marks the bank’s 54th operating location, will offer a full range of banking services to promote the growth of both commercial and Small to Medium Enterprises within the industrial hub, while extending same services to the entire Afienya community.

Speaking at the event, the Exec­utive Director for Wholesale Bank­ing, Access Bank Ghana, James Bruce, said the new branch formed part of the bank’s expansion drive and to deepen its commitment by bringing banking closer to busi­nesses and individuals to improve financial inclusion.

“As a reputable international bank steadily driving operations in China, Hong Kong, and indeed in Africa and beyond, we seek to bring superior banking services to all our customers not only across the sub region, but to dominate in the offering of products and services in the Ghanaian mar­ket through both physical and electronic banking. Businesses at Afienya and its environs now have access to a full-fledged bank, and we promise to always give you a more than banking experience,” he said.

The Chairman of the Green­house Group, Zheng Xiangming, commended Access Bank for bringing banking to Afienya and the Bright Industrial Hub to serve Chinese businesses in the area.

He said the branch would go a long way to address the banking needs of Chinese businesses.

The Executive Director of Access Bank in charge of Digital and Retail Banking, Pearl Nk­rumah, said the opening of the Afienya branch formed part of the local and global expansion of the bank and was one of the premium branches of the bank.

She said Access Bank current­ly operated through over 700 branches and service outlets in 20 countries, including the UAE, UK, France, Hong Kong, China and representative offices in India and Lebanon.

The Vice-President of the Ghana Association of Chinese So­cieties, Jack Yan, said the opening of the Afienya branch would go a long way to promote and boost trade between Ghana and China.

He said China was one of the leading trade partners of Ghana, with trade between the two coun­tries continuing to increase each passing year.

The General Manager of Green­house International Group, Wilson Wu, said the Group as part of its expansion drive would be establish­ing shops across the country and hope it would be an opportunity for Access Bank to establish their presence in those areas.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE