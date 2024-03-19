Absa leverages new brand promise to offer more opportunities

Absa Bank has launched its repositioned brand to the market signalling a shift to being a more deliberately customer-centric business with the new brand promise of ‘Your Story Matters’.

The refreshed brand strapline is part of Absa’s ambition to ensure its entire suite of services and offerings pivot towards a more human-centred, empathetic banking service ethos.

Speaking on the bold new brand promise, Adolph Kpegah, Interim Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, said,“We have made significant gains since we rebrand­ed four years ago and have built a trusted high-performing brand that has woven itself into the very fabric of the Ghanaian society. We are excited about this new chapter which gives us an opportunity to impact our customers in a more meaningful way as we write our stories together.”

In an engagement with the media in Accra yesterday, Director of Marketing and Corporate Rela­tions at Absa Bank Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, indicated that the repositioning of the brand fol­lows a detailed review of customer insights, feedback and research.

“We are making a step-change throughout the organisation; one that will involve enhancing the value of our products, improving our levels of customer service, and vastly improving our capacity to deliver banking solutions that will be timely and relevant to our customers throughout their lives,” she said.

The repositioning of the Absa brand comes five years after Absa became a standalone African bank and marks a significant point in its growth and development.

BY TIMES REPORTER