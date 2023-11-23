4 die, others injured in ethnic conflict at Nkwanta

Four people have been shot dead and several others injured in renewed tribal conflict involving the people of Challah, Akyode and Adele at Nk­wanta, the capital of the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The fighting started around 5:00 p.m on Monday, led to a number of people injured while several houses were burnt.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Execu­tive (MCE), Mr Bright Lenwah, explained that recently, there was a conflict in relation to the cele­bration of a traditional festival in which one person was killed and several houses burnt.

He noted that, about 5:00 p.m on Monday, there was a renewed fighting in the area involving the three tribes regarding the owner­ship of Nkwanta land.

He expressed concern about the failure of the police to arrest who were responsible for the violent attack.

The MCE advised the people to use dialogue in addressing any misunderstanding to avoid conflict as a way of ensuring peace among them in the area, adding that there was the need to regard themselves as one people and live peacefully, no matter the tribe they belong to.

He said with the support of the military, calm had returned to the town.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta

South Municipal Police Com­mander, Mr Samuel Latey Lawson declined to comment on the issue, and said he was restricted from talking to journalists on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for the Interior, on November 21, imposed curfew on the Nkwanta town from 5:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

A statement signed and issued by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said, the deci­sion was based on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council (ORSC) and by the Executive

Instrument.

It said a ban had also been placed on all persons in Nkwan­ta town and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, adding that anybody found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement appealed to the people to exercise restraint, and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their con­flicts and disputes