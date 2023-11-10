3rd Intra-African Trade Fair opens in Egypt .. as Afreximbank targets intra-African trade as key to unlocking Africa’s true potential

The third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) commenced in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday with a call on African governments to place much premium on intra-African trade as it holds the key to unlocking Africa’s true potential.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the IATF2023 Advisory Council, who made the call said “intra-African trade fuels economic growth, fosters industrialization, and creates job opportunities for the people of the continent.”

Addressing participants and guests at the trade fair, Chief Obasanjo said that beyond being just an exhibition of goods and services, IATF2023 was a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing and was bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and policymakers from across Africa and its Diaspora to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and explore new opportunities.

IATF2023 is Africa’s largest trade and investment fair projected to attract over 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors and buyers.

Trade and investment deals valued at US$43 billion are expected to be concluded during the trade fair seen as a must-attend event for everyone interested in trade and investments in Africa’s single market of 1.4 billion people created by the AfCFTA which has a combined gross domestic product of over US$3.5 trillion.

Attendees include buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, investors, manufacturers, captains of industry, senior government ministers, trade finance and advisory specialists, trade and economic organisations, senior executives from corporates and multinationals, and innovative entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond.

“It is through this spirit of cooperation and collaboration that we will unlock the untapped potential of our continent,” he said.

The trade fair, he said signified the commitment of Africa and its diaspora nations to economic integration and to their collective determination to create a prosperous future.

He called on African government leaders, policymakers, and representatives to foster an environment conducive to trade by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, harmonising regulations, and investing in necessary infrastructure.

“IATF2023 was a stepping stone towards a future where African nations traded freely, breaking down barriers and opening doors of opportunities for all, “ he added.

He urged entrepreneurs and innovators to seize the moment to build bridges of commerce between nations and within communities by embracing the spirit of entrepreneurship and leveraging technology to unlock new markets, connect small-scale farmers with global partners, and empower women-owned businesses.

Ahmed Samir Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, who welcomed guests to the trade fair expressed Egypt’s happiness at hosting the event.

The ceremony also featured the projection of a hologram of Kwame Nkrumah, the former President of Ghana who was a key proponent of a united Africa.

