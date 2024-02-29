34 countries confirm participation in boxing

A total of 316 boxers from 34 countries have entered this year’s Afri­ca Games boxing championship in Accra.

A delighted Secretary General of the African Boxing Con­federation (AfBC) expressed satisfaction with the increased number of participants and was optimistic about more countries likely to confirm before today’s deadline.

According to an AfBC state­ment, it will be in charge of the boxing tournament in Accra in conjunction with the Organis­ing Committee.

It said the 2019 edition of the African Games in Rabat attract­ed 31 countries with the host, Morocco, clinching the overall team title with four gold, two silver and one bronze, followed by Botswana, Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria.

Uganda had the last laugh in the East Africa bragging rights battle, finishing ninth with two silver and one bronze ahead of the 11th placed, Kenya, with one silver and four bronze med­als. Tanzania did not participate.