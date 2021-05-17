300 Muslims in East Ayawaso receive Eid-ul-Fitr gift from Turkish govt

About 300 Muslims in the Ayawaso East municipality have received support from the people of Turkey during this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The beneficiaries who were mostly poor and vulnerable were given GH₡120.00 each, to enable them to buy food stuffs to enjoy in the annual festivity.

The Chief Executive of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Hajia Salma Adams Kuta, who presented the monies to the beneficiaries, said the assembly annually received such donations from the Turkish community.

She said, the assembly had already distributed some food items such as rice, oil, tin fish and tomato paste to Muslims communities during the period of Ramadan.

“Again the assembly fed about 271 Muslims during the Ramadan period for eight days, the gesture forms part of the assembly initiative in supporting the poor and vulnerable.

The Turkish community has over the years supported the assembly in the distribution of food stuffs to poor and vulnerable Muslims. It was to enable them to partake in the Ramadan and celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr,” Hajia Kuta said.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the people of Turkey for their tremendous support to Muslims in the country, and called on benevolent individuals and organisations to partner the assembly to provide for the needy during the Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr celebration.

Rasheeda Isaka, who was among the beneficiaries thanked the assembly and the people of Turkey for coming to their aid, and said, she would use the money to buy food to cater for her family.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN