Crime

3 nabbed for allegedly assaulting immigration officers

May 18, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Three persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting personnel of Ghana Immigration Service, at a rented quarters, at Iron City, Amanfro, in the Greater Accra Region, for breaching the ban on noise making.

The suspects, Andylove Adjei Oshippi, Asafoaste Kenyo Razak and Nii Doodoo Bridgate, and other accomplices, are part of a mob that attacked the personnel.

They reportedly assaulted the personnel and destroyed musical instruments when they (immigration officers) were observing one week funeral celebration of a colleague.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Command,Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP)EffiaTenge, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the immigration officers and the suspects received injuries during the attack.

According to the police, the suspects, who wrote their statements,were granted bail to enable them to attend hospital.

Show More

Related Articles

Man arrested for attempting to sacrifice nephew for money rituals

May 18, 2021
Photo of 7 electrocuted, 4 injured in rainstorm

7 electrocuted, 4 injured in rainstorm

May 17, 2021

2 jailed 26 years for attempted robbery

May 17, 2021

6 suspected Chinese ‘galamseyers’ remanded

May 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close