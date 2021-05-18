3 nabbed for allegedly assaulting immigration officers

Three persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting personnel of Ghana Immigration Service, at a rented quarters, at Iron City, Amanfro, in the Greater Accra Region, for breaching the ban on noise making.

The suspects, Andylove Adjei Oshippi, Asafoaste Kenyo Razak and Nii Doodoo Bridgate, and other accomplices, are part of a mob that attacked the personnel.

They reportedly assaulted the personnel and destroyed musical instruments when they (immigration officers) were observing one week funeral celebration of a colleague.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Command,Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP)EffiaTenge, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the immigration officers and the suspects received injuries during the attack.

According to the police, the suspects, who wrote their statements,were granted bail to enable them to attend hospital.