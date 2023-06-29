3 armed robbers shoot mobile money agent at Wenchi

Three suspected armed rob­bers have shot a mobile money agent at Wenchi in the Bono Region and fled with thousands of Ghana cedis and three mobile phones.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered, the suspected robbery hap­pened last Friday, around 9:00 pm and the victim, Raymond Kombanga, 32 years, is responding to treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

When contacted, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boakye Ansah, the Wenchi Divisional Police Commander confirmed, but declined to comment on the incident, and asked the GNA to contact the Bono Regional Police Command.

But, efforts made to reach the Po­lice Public Relations Unit in the region were unsuccessful.

In an interview with newsmen at Wenchi, the wife of the victim, who could not hold back her tears, said “my husband is now battling for his life at the hospital,” adding, “I was in the house on that fateful day and re­ceived a distress call that my husband had been shot by some robbers.”

The woman, who said she was seven-month pregnant, appealed to the police to be expeditious in their investigations, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators. — GNA