2023/24 betPawa Premier League kicks off

The 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) kicked off yes­terday with other exciting matches expected to follow today and tomorrow at centres across the country.

By the fixtures released by the FA, Real Tamale United and Accra Hearts of Oak kicked the season off with an electrifying clash in Tamale, yesterday.

Accra Great Olympics would also engage return­ees Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium in a dicey encounter.

Bereaved Legon Cit­ies would hope that the demise of their goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey, would not affect them as they lock horns with Karela United at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Koramansah Sports Complex, Nsoatre­man would face off with Bechem United in another cracker while the Nsenkyire Sports Arena host the game between FC Samartex and Aduana Stars.

Berekum Chelsea and Goldstars FC would square off at the Golden City Park, while the match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Heart of Lions would be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Due to their engage­ments in continental football, league champi­ons, Medeama, and MTN FA Cup winners, Dreams FC, would play their games on Wednesday, in which they would begin their title defense with a clash with Accra Lions at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa while Dreams FC host newly promoted, Nations FC, at Dawu.

It promises to be an interesting Week one round of fixtures as teams push to start on winning note to boost their quest for top places

By Michael D. Abayateye