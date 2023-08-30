13 suspects remanded …for invading court, exchanging gunfire with police in Tamale

Thirteen people were yesterday remanded in cus­tody by the Tamale District Court in the Northern Re­gion, for their alleged involvement in exchange of gunfire with police, resulting in three of the personnel suffering gunshot wounds.

This was after irate residents be­sieged the court premises on Mon­day to demand the imprisonment of alleged illicit drug peddler, who was brought before court.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that a scuffle ensued between the police and the crowd, leading to the incident.

The alleged drug peddler had been accused of selling illicit drugs to the youth in the Tamale Metropolis, by the residents.

They claimed accused peddled tramadol, wee, mix baby cough syrup with super glue, mix energy drink with Samaling coughs syrup and the salusah to the youth.

They demanded the prosecution and sentencing of the drug pad­dler to prevent endangering the lives of the youth of Tamale.

Residents of Tamale also accused the police of supporting the drug peddler and releasing him without proper trial any time he was arrested.

The residents alleged that the increase in crime within the Tamale metropolis was as a results of the use of illicit drugs among the youth.

A community member, Alha­ji Abdul Latif, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the police must release the 13 people arrested, adding that “wherever there are issues in Tamale, police use life ammunitions to disperse the crowd.”

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr Dampare to ensure investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile Ghanaian Times learnt that, Northern Regional Security Council was in the Tama­le Circuit Court in the Northern Region to deliberate on the issue.

In a related development, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has con­demned the violent invasion of the District Court premises by some residents of Tamale.

Describing the attack as “barbaric” and “unlawful”, JUSAG in a statement to the media noted that some unscrupulous people stormed the court in their numbers and pelted stones, destroying fixtures and injuring police personnel.

The statement said “in no uncertain terms, JUSAG unreservedly con­demns the barbaric act of the miscre­ants. We also wish to commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention with reinforcement that saved the properties and lives of the Magistrates, Court Officials, Lawyers, Litigants and other court users during the sad event”..

JUSAG said “whilst we send our well wishes to the injured police and other innocent vic­tim, we call on the police to deal decisively with the 13 suspects arrested during the invasion, in accordance with the law whilst efforts are made to apprehend the other suspects on the run.”

The statement also called for heightened security at the court to ensure safety and jus­tice administration.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE