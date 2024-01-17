‘100%’ support for Black Stars coach Hughton – FA Spokesperson

Ghana insist they are ‘100%’ behind boss, Chris Hughton, after a row with a fan followed their shock Africa Cup of Nations defeat by Cape Verde.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to the minnows on Sunday and the loss was Hughton’s fourth defeat in 11 games in charge.

Some reports suggested Hugh­ton, 65, was assaulted by a fan when the team returned to their hotel but Ghana said it was only a ‘verbal altercation.’

“We’ve dealt with the issue inter­nally,” a Ghana spokesperson said.

Former Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Newcastle manager, Hughton, became Ghana coach in February 2022, having previously been a technical advisor in the Black Stars’ set-up.

Four-time AFCON champions, Ghana, were unbeaten in their first five games under the former Tot­tenham full-back but have lost four of their past six.

Two of those defeats have been significant upsets, the loss to Cape Verde following on from a World Cup qualification shock at Co­moros in November.

“We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assur­ance that we are solidly behind him,” Ghana FA’s Spokesperson, Henry Asante-Twum, told BBC Sport.

“We think it is possible for the team to win the two remaining matches to make it to the next round.”

Asante-Twum said that security at Ghana’s hotel had been ‘beefed up’ after the incident that involved a

single supporter who confronted Hughton about the team’s un­der-performance.

“There was only a verbal con­frontation,” he added. “He was actually trying to get closer to the coach and then the security on duty intervened – there was no arrest but security took him away from the scene.

“Normally after games, tempers are high, emotions go up – we will try as much as possible to not allow this thing to repeat itself.” — BBC