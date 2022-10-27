1, 850 residents of Afrancho, Krobo, Sassa/Bomso, Bronkong, environs benefit from free health screening

A total of 1,050 residents of Afranch, Krobo, Sassa/Bomso, Bronkong and its environs in the Afigya Kabre South Municipality in the Ashanti Region over the weekend benefited from a free health screening and free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card registration.

Out of the number, more than 700 were registered for the NHIS cards while others had theirs renewed,

It was organised by Anidaso Aba Fun Club, an NGO founded by a United Kingdom (UK) based Ghanaian philanthropist Mr Emmanuel Addo.

The residents including women children and the elderly were screened for hypertension, malaria, diabetes, hepatitis, breast and prostate cancer, Body Mass Index (BMI), nutrition and dietary assessment and eye test, replacement of spectacle lenses, test to know blood group and counseling.

The beneficiaries were also given education healthy living and to ensure a sound and clean environment.

They were also provided with food packs and nutritious drinks to boost their immune system.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times during the exercise, the Deputy Director of Anidaso Aba Fun Club, Charles Adjei-Korankye said the motivation of the founder of the NGO Mr Emmanuel Adoo to organise the event was simply to give back to his community of Afigya Kabre South.

According to him, Mr Addo who runs an internationalphilanthropy organisation known as Young Leaders Global Network Network has been organising humanitarian activities across the globe saying it was time that such charity work was extended to Ghana and Afigye Kabre South in particular.

According to Mr Adjei-Korankye, the health of the people of Afigya Kabre South was a priority to the Anidaso Aba Fun Club for which we are here today to ensure the health needs of our people were met.

The residents were not only screened for the ailments but were given medication and those who needed lenses replacement for their eyesight were given new lenses.

Regarding the free NHIS, he said expired cards were renewed immediately while the others who did not have were also immediately registered and issued their cards.

A beneficiary, Mr J. K Obeng in his late 70s expressed gratitude to the organisers for the exercise saying it had come at the time that he did not have money to go to hospital and also renew his NHIS card.

The medical team was lead by Dr Enock Frimpong of the Ankaase Hospital, Kumasi.

FROM NORMAN COOPER, AFRANCHO- KUMASI