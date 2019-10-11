Foriegn

Vacant WBC title chance for Julio Cesar Martinez

October 11, 2019
Boxing - Vasyl Lomachenko & Luke Campbell Weigh In - Old Spitalfields Market, London, Britain - August 30, 2019 Cesar Martinez Aguilar during the weigh in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

MEXICO’S Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez and former Nicaraguan world champion Cristofer Rosales will collide on December 13 for the vacant flyweight world title of the World Boxing Council, according to the sanctioning body president Mauricio Sulaimán.

Sulaiman informed ESPN Deportes that Martinez and Rosales will clash for the title left vacant by British boxer Charlie Edwards.

Edwards vacated the belt several days ago, after indicating that he was no longer capable of making the 112-pound division limit.

Back in August, Martinez initially scored a third round stoppage over Edwards to capture the title.

The outcome was quickly changed after instant replay revealed that Martinez hit Edwards while he was already down. The end-result was changed to a no-contest. – BoxingScene.com

