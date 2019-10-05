‘Use games to strengthen fellowship’

A Reverend Minister at the Spintex Branch of Action Chapel International, Sammy Adjepong, has urged church members to use fun games to strengthen fellowship in the church.

Speaking at this year’s Inter-department fun games at the El Wak Sports Stadium, he said, fellowship must not be all about praying and sharing the word of God but extended to participating in games and building strong relationships.

“The games forms part of the fellowship that we need to bring to our church where people would go beyond just singing and studying the word of God and come together to play and exercise,” he stated.

He added that, a little exercise would go a long way to make members strong as they carry out their duties in and outside the church.

He urged members to continue to build a strong fellowship as they are working towards maintaining the games and extend it to other branches of the church.

He commended all participants for showing up and making the games a success.

The event was held under the theme, “Let Brotherly Love Prevail,” and sponsored by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Coca cola and Cake Boss.

Temple Protocol department emerged ultimate winners of the Games. They were followed by Intercessory and Technical departments for the second and third positions, respectively.

Other departments that participated in the games were, Temple Ministers, Children Department, V.O.T, Outreach, Counseling and Performing Acts.

They competed in football, volleyball, relay, tug-of-peace, judo and scrabble.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE