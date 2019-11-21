Osabutey wins 9th Cowbell Legon Triathlon Sprint Series

Ebenezer Osabutey from the Hero’s Triathlon Club, Legon, on Sunday successfully defended his title by winning the 9th edition of the Cowbell Legon Triathlon Sprint Series held at the University of Ghana Legon, in a time of one hour 20 minutes and 24 seconds.

The event, put together by the Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) with sponsorship from Cowbell, (Promasidor Ghana Limited), saw 33 individuals and six relay teams participating in 600m swim, 20km bike and 7km run.

Osabutey made a swimming time of 10:9sec, 96msc, transition time (TI) 1, 57sec 98msc, bike time of 33: 56. 3msc Transition 2 00:50.25 34:14.2.

He was followed in second position by Abdul-Raul Zakaria with over all-time 1hr 30, 19.65 made up of a swim time of 12:09.56 with T1 time 01.02.0, bike time of 39:14.2 and T2 of 0101.0 and his run time 36min 53.7sec with Moreau Erick coming in third position with an overall time of 1hr, 31:44.136.

In the ladies division, Rose Pierre-Antoine won the race with overall time of 1hr 51mins 55:84sec; Georgie Barnes came in second position with the overall time of 2hr 05min 43.43sec, while Marie Moreau with an overall time of 2hrs 08min33.10sec placed third.

In the relay race, Nicolas Huc relay team won the race with time of 1hr 11mins 05.18secs. The second relay team was led by John Kwame Bordebo with an overall time of 1hr 22mins 17.90sec with Maria Alvarez’s team placing third with a time of 1hr 24. 00.12secs.

Whilst congratulating the triathletes for their zeal and persistence, the GTF thanked its sponsors Cowbell (Promasidor Ghana Limited) for their continuing support for the development of triathlon in Ghana.

The 10th Cowbell Legon Triathlon Sprints Series will take place in March, next year.