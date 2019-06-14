Ofosu Ampofo reports to CID over alleged kidnappings, causing damage

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, yesterday reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as part of bail term, to assist police in investigating alleged kidnappings and causing damage case.

Mr Ampofo arrived at the CID headquarters, Accra, dressed in a blue attire at1:50p.m in the company of his lawyers, Mr Tony Lithur and Mr Abraham Amaliba.

They met the Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah, and other senior police personnel, and some NDC supporters were also at the CID premises to solidarise with their chairman.

ACP Tweneboah told the Ghanaian Times that Mr Ampofo would be expected to report to the CID on Wednesday June 19, 2019, at 2p.m, to help the police in its investigations.

Mr Amaliba in an interview with journalists, revealed that the CID said the head of forensic team was not available, so they have adjourned it to Wednesday next week on June 19, at 2p.m.

He said the gadgets of Mr Ofosu Ampofo were still in the custody of the CID.

Mr Amaliba said, “We met the team headed by the Deputy Director-General of CID. From our understanding the CID has not been able to go into the gadgets because the head of forensic team is not available.”

Mr Amaliba said his client would cooperate with the CID, and that no charges have been proffered yet.

It would be recalled that in the Wednesday, June 12, 2019 issue of the Ghanaian Times, carried a report that the NDC national chairman was arrested by the police, following the issuance of an arrest warrant from the court.

Mr Ampofo was arrested by the CID around 3pm at the No.3 Church Street, Labone, Accra, to assist the police in an alleged kidnapping and causing damage case.

The Ghanaian Timesreported in its Friday, May 10, 2019, issue that Mr Ampofo declined to honour an invitation by the CID, to assist in investigations into the allegations.

In a letter addressed to the CID boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, through his lawyers, Mr Ampofo stated that the invitation was an attempt to “pass the buck” and shift the blame over the increasing inability of the security agencies, including her outfit, to manage and control the failures of security, and the governance structures of the country as a whole.

The letter was presented to the CID by Mr Ampofo’s legal team, made up of Mr Tony Lithur, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Abraham Amaliba, which was received by ACP Tweneboah.

The letter sighted by the Ghanaian Times, wassigned by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine of the Ayine and Felli law firm.

It stated in part that “having reviewed your letter against the background of the ongoing prosecution of our client, we are unable to resist the conclusions that your invitation and so called investigations into kidnapping, arson and other crimes, is collateral to the ongoing criminal trial and that its purpose partly prejudice our client’s defence”.

The letter stated that their client (Mr Ampofo), viewed the letter of invitation as reflective of an undeniable pattern of political harassment and intimidation, which violates his fundamental human rights, “particularly his constitutional rights to personal dignity and political association that is devoid of intimidation and harassment”.

﻿By ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI