Foriegn

Late penalty miss denies Chile

June 22, 2019
0 275 Less than a minute

CHILE were eliminated from the women’s World Cup after missing a late penalty that would have sent them through in a 2-0 win over Thailand on Thursday.

Francisca Lara’s 86th-minute spot kick-rattled the bar as Chile finished third in Group F but short by one goal of advancing into the knockout stage.

Yanara Aedo’s strike bounced off the post and into the feet of keeper Waraporn Boosing as Chile scored their first women’s World Cup goal, Maria Jose Urrutia doubling the lead in the second half but the South Americans came up just short. – Eurosport

Show More

Related Articles

Senegal coach focused on Tanzania… after win over Nigeria

June 21, 2019

Appeal to overturn Neymar’s Champions League ban rejected

June 21, 2019

Egypt Nations Cup kicks off today … Ghana to play on Tuesday

June 21, 2019

No easy time against us … Holders Cameroon warn Group F rivals

June 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close