Hearts play Wa All Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak have lined up a preseason friendly against Premier League rivals Wa All Stars.

The exhibition match is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick of is at 3pm.

The game forms part of their preparations ahead of the forthcoming season.

Hearts of Oak have played over thirty friendly games since the end of the NC Competitions earlier this year and coach Kim Grant is gradually getting his team in shape.

Wa All Stars, on the other hand, have been acquired by former Ghana International John Paintsil and he is currently building a new team ahead of the coming season.

Ticket prices for the game are as follows: VVIP GH¢30, Upper/Lower VIP GH¢20 and Centre line/Popular stand GH¢5.