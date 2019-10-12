Hearts, Oly clash for Homowo Cup

City rivals, Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics are set to renew their rivalries when they clash at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow for the 2019 Homowo Cup.

The game, which forms part of the Homowo celebrations of the Ga people, will finally witness the two rivals slug it out for the coveted trophy after it was postponed on two occasions.

It is certain that there would be no shortage of excitement and drama aside the usual bragging rights that usually characterise clashes between the two traditional giants.

Even though Great Olympics wallow in the lower tier league while their rivals are on resurgence under Coach Kim Grant, games between the two sides have seldom followed any form guide to determine the outcome.

The Wonder Club has embarked on a project to build a strong side pivoted around talented youngsters to lead their charge back to the top division.

Led by the top marksman Abel Monomey, they are ready to unleash these crops of youngsters who are hungry for success on the Phobians.

But they will have to produce the performance of their lives to break this Phobian side that is on the ascendancy.

With the likes of Joseph Esso, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Afutu unavailable due to commitments with the Black stars ‘B’ team in Senegal, Grant is likely to fall on strongman Kofi Kordzi, Robert Sowah, William Denkyi, Christopher Bonney, Manaf Abdul and Michelle Sarpong to silence their neighbours.

Grant knows that an emphatic victory over their city rivals will culminate into a further endorsement by the Phobian community that have clearly been impressed by what he’s done so far.

In a season of football politics and pending elections, the game will serve as a necessary break from all the political talk that have occupied the football space whilst teeming fans clamour for action on the football scene in the capital.

By NANA BENTSI ODURO