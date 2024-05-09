Two Hackers Arrested by Security Agencies for Stealing from US-based Ghanaian

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Ghanaian security agencies have arrested two young men, Abdul Latif Abubakar, 22, and Mahammudu Araafat Yasir, 24, for their involvement in a cyber fraud scheme. The arrests took place in Langbensi and Gambaga in the North East Region, following an extensive intelligence-led operation.

According to a security source, the operation was spurred by a report from a Ghanaian living in the US who fell victim to a WhatsApp Account takeover, a sophisticated form of cyber fraud.

It explained that through this method, the perpetrators gained unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts by manipulating the account verification process to obtain the required six-digit verification codes.

“Once they had access, the suspects contacted the victim’s friends and family to solicit funds under various guises, leading to substantial financial losses totaling more than GH₵200,000”,it said

Furthermore, the source said, the investigation revealed that the stolen funds were funneled through mobile money accounts linked to the suspects.

It said both suspects were currently in custody and were cooperating with the authorities, providing valuable information for ongoing investigations. The case, it said highlighted the growing trend of cyber-related crimes in Ghana and underscored the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and public vigilance to combat these threats.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana has been active in alerting the public to the rise of such scams, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and improved cybersecurity practices to prevent similar incidents.