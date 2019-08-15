GLICO General’s Home Owners Insurance package wins award

GLICO General, a non–life insurance provider and a subsidiary of GLICO Group, has been adjudged the ‘Personal Line Insurer of the Year 2018’ with its Home Owners insurance package at the recently held 2018 Ghana Insurance awards.





The GLICO Home Owners package launched in 2018 is a customised fire and allied perils cover that provide protection for home owners, tenants and their dependents against fire, flood and personal accidents.

For as little as 59 pesewas a day, one can take a home owners policy to protect its home and content.





Speaking after the event, the Head of Marketing for GLICO General, Mr Charles Graham–Mensah said, “Change is a difficult one but the home owners’ insurance package gives us the zeal to go on with the knowledge that Ghanaians are embracing change since the education and patronage of the product has been immense.”

“We welcome all Ghanaians to get a home owners insurance package before it is too late! We urge Ghanaians to rush out for the home owners’ package because it cannot be obtained at the time of a loss,” he said.



The Managing Director of GLICO General, Mr Andrew Achampong-Kyei, said, “Ghanaians are becoming more security conscious and the GLICO General’s Home Owners insurance package is one way to protect valuable assets obtained over years of hard work.”

He thanked the GLICO General team for working so hard to introduce the product and aggressively pushing its sales and marketing that had led to the award.

“When it comes to insurance, GLICO has the expertise in offering value added policies and paying the needed claims to cushion clients for life. It is worthy of note that GLICO General is also A- rated by the Global Credit Rating Company of South Africa for claim payment,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER