Coach Ibrahim Tanko advanced to this stage of the qualifiers after beating Togo 5-1 in Kumasi and losing 1-0 away in Lome (5-2 aggregate).

The national U-23 side could face of the winner of the two-legged tie between Equatorial Guinea or Algeria in the final round of the qualifiers.

Ghana is looking to make it to the next Olympic Games after missing out of the competition since 2004.

The next Summer Olympics games will be staged in Tokyo, Japan.